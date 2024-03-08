Allah will do the final justice: Sheikh Shahjahan

Kolkata: Speaking to mediapersons for the first time since his arrest, now-suspended TriEnfnamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan said on Friday that “Allah will do the final justice” in his case.

Shahjahan, the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali on January 5, is presently in CBI custody.

Interacting briefly with the waiting mediapersons while being taken for a medical check-up from the CBI’s Nizam Palace office, Shahjahan said, “All the charges (against me) are false. Only Allah will do the final justice.”

Meanwhile, a CBI team accompanied by forensic officials and CAPF personnel on Friday reached Shahjahan’s residence, in front of which the attack on ED and CAPF teams took place on January 5.

Two officers of the ED, who were part of the team that was attacked on January 5, also accompanied the CBI team.

While the CBI officers were busy searching the house, the forensic officials collected specimens from within the residence as well as the adjacent areas, which might prove useful in the case.

A small team also visited Shahjahan’s office at a local market named after him. The local people informed the central agency team that the office had been kept under lock and key since January 5.