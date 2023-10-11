Allahabad HC asks UP govt to explain ‘non-functional status’ of tribunal

The appeal was pending with the Tribunal as it could not be taken up due to non-availability of members.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th October 2023 12:49 pm IST
Allahabad HC gives anticipatory bail to cow slaughter accused
Allahabad High Court

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file counter affidavit listing steps taken for functioning of the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The issue came to light during the hearing of a case in which the petitioner had approached the high court for relief despite an appeal filed before the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

The appeal was pending with the Tribunal as it could not be taken up due to non-availability of members.

MS Education Academy

A division bench of Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Manish Kumar passed the order while hearing a developer’s petition seeking relief.

Also Read
SC orders restoration of criminal case against Rajinikanth’s wife

During the hearing of the case, the petitioner’s advocate Abhishek Khare apprised the court of the Tribunal’s non-functional status.

“Only chairman of the Tribunal Justice (retd) D.K. Arora is holding the charge. While the posts of remaining three members have been lying vacant since September 27, 2023,” Khare told the court.

On this, the court observed: “It is stated by the counsel of the petitioner that the UP Real Estate Appellate Tribunal at this stage is non-functional due to non-availability of the members. Hence, he has approached this court despite an appeal filed before the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.”

The appellate tribunal examines the legality or correctness of any order or decision of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA).

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th October 2023 12:49 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button