Allahabad HC expresses concern over state of cremation sites in UP

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over the lack of proper facilities and the shabby condition of crematoriums and cremation centres across Uttar Pradesh.

The court has directed the state government counsel to communicate the court’s concern to the appropriate authorities of the state so that a proper solution to this problem may be evolved benefiting the public at large.

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Rajendra Kumar Bajpai, a division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar on Saturday observed, “We have come across the horrific situation during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, when we were unable to carry out proper cremation of the bodies of departed souls due to serious lack of infrastructure at cremation centres. The population is increasing day by day but the infrastructure at the cremation sites is being developed at snail’s pace.”

“It is very unfortunate that the common people struggle their whole life for getting proper amenities and even after their last breath they are deprived of getting proper cremation facilities. At this stage, we are striving to achieve a one trillion economy but still unable to give proper facilities at the cremation centres,” the court said.

The court directed that the state government should take concrete steps in this regard.

Earlier, while considering the shabby condition of crematoriums/cremation sites across the state, which are lacking basic amenities and infrastructure, the court had passed certain directives.

In pursuance of the court’s order, an affidavit was filed on behalf of the secretary, nagar vikas (urban development), government of UP, which the court took on record.

However, on a request made by the state counsel, the court directed to put up this matter as fresh on January 18, 2024 for further hearing.