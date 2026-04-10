Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment, resigns

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court after burnt wads of currency notes were found at his official residence in New Delhi on March 14 last year.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 10th April 2026 1:56 pm IST
Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma

New Delhi: Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings after wads of burnt currency notes were found at his residence here, has submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Friday, April 10.

“Your Excellency, While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons which have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office,” the resignation letter sent to the President on April 9 said.

Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court after burnt wads of currency notes were found at his official residence in New Delhi on March 14 last year.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 10th April 2026 1:56 pm IST

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