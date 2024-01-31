Allahabad HC notice to Gyanvapi mosque on plea seeking survey of ‘wazukhana’

The Varanasi district court had on July 21 last year directed the ASI to conduct a "detailed scientific survey", including excavations, wherever necessary. to determine if the mosque was built on the remains of a temple.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 4:12 pm IST
Allahabad HC gives anticipatory bail to cow slaughter accused
Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, January 31, issued a notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, on a plea challenging a Varanasi court’s refusal to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to survey the ‘wazukhana’ area in the mosque complex.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal on a revision petition filed by Rakhi Singh, who is one of the plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri worshipping suit, which is presently pending before the Varanasi district court.

In the application she had filed before the Varanasi court, Singh’s primary contention was that the survey of the ‘wazukhana’, excluding its portion where a ‘Shivling’ was claimed to be found, is necessary to ascertain the religious character of the property in question.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Varanasi court permits Hindus to perform puja in Gyanvapi mosque basement

‘Wazu khana’ is where ablutions are performed before offering namaz.

The district judge court rejected Singh’s application on October 21, 2023.

The judge had observed that in an order passed on May 17, 2022, the apex court had directed to protect the area where the ‘Shivling’ is stated to have been found and therefore, it is not proper to direct the ASI to survey the area.

The Allahabad High Court earlier withdrew himself from hearing the case. On Wednesday, it was listed before Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal after nomination by the chief justice.

The Varanasi district court had on July 21 last year directed the ASI to conduct a “detailed scientific survey” — including excavations, wherever necessary — to determine if the mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was built on the remains of a temple.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st January 2024 4:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button