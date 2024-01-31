Varanasi court allows Hindus to offer puja in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

In a significant development in the Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple dispute, a Varanasi court on Wednesday, January 31, allowed the Hindu community to perform pujas inside the ‘Vyas Ka Tekhana‘ area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The court asked the district administration to make the necessary arrangements in the next seven days, advocate Vishnu Jain Shankar, who represents the Hindu community told reporters.

UP | Gyanvapi case | Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain pic.twitter.com/k9EiqGAwVt — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

Additionally, the Hindu side filed an application in the Supreme Court of India seeking the de-sealing of the ‘wazukhana’ area in the Gyanvapi complex.

It should be noted that on January 24, the Varanasi district administration took control of the southern cellar within the Gyanvapi mosque complex, where the Hindu community is now allowed to perform puja.

(This is a developing story)