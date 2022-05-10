Allahabad High Court grants bail to Azam Khan in land grabbing case

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in a case related to wrongful possession of the land.

The bench of Justice Rahul Chaturvedi passed the bail order on a surety of Rs 2 lakh.

The SP leader has been lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur Jail for the last two years. The case in which Khan’s bail plea has been approved is about wrongful possession of Waqf Board property.

The last hearing over the matter was held on May 5 following which the High Court reserved the decision. However, the SP leader has been given relief in this matter today.

Notably, Azam Khan has earlier been granted bail in 86 other cases.