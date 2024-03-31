‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans echo in BJP rally in West Bengal

‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans echoed simultaneously in West Bengal’s Dinhata region of Cooch Behar district during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority morcha rally recently.

On March 28, a BJP rally took off in support of Nisith Pramanik, the Lok Sabha party candidate from Cooch Behar constituency. The rally was held from two Assembly segments – Sitai and Dinhata.

"Naraye Takdir Allahu Akbar" Slogans raised from BJP's Rally in Dinhata in favour of Nisith Pramanik.



Previously, BJP MLA Ashim Sarkar said Allahu Akbar and Jai Shri Ram are same. Just Imagine the outrage, if they were leaders from TMC or Congress. pic.twitter.com/cld0Cqc945 — The Enigmous (@_TheEnigmous) March 29, 2024

BJP Cooch Behar president and MLA Sukumar Roy said the party will soon hold a rally with Muslims in the whole of Cooch Behar.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Siliguri which was attended by a large majority of Rajbanshi Muslims.

Asserting a political change in the atmosphere, Roy said that people, including Muslims, will vote for the saffron party. “This situation here is changing. People are now labelling Trinamool Congress as communal because the party has always used Muslims as a vote bank,” the BJP leader said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to gain the trust of the minority voters.

Two months ago, Nisith Pramanik held a meeting where a burqa-clad Muslim woman allegedly raised ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans

Recently, the BJP Tamluk Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay offered a chadar (a religious shawl) at the Mahishdalal dargarh during his campaign.

The Prime Minister is confident that Muslim women would vote for the BJP and reject the TMC, the BJP leader said.

In a rally, PM Modi reminded the audience about the recent Sandeshkhali violence in which the main accused is TMC Muslim leader Shahjahan Sheikh. PM Modi has been asserting that Muslims in the country are ‘Bharatiya Muslims.’