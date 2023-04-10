Alliance Air cancels 8 flights from Hyderabad airport; passengers distressed

Hyderabad: Alliance Air has come under fire for cancelling eight flights from Shamshabad Airport on Monday citing technical issues,
Sectors including Tirupati, Bangalore, Mysore and Vijayawada were affected by the cancellation.
Frustrated over the cancellations, the passengers who made prior bookings fumed over the management of the airlines and demanded better arrangements and alternatives in cases of emergency cancellations.
Several tweets protruded following the cancellation where one said, “Dozens of passengers left stranded at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad.”
Disappointed over the service, another passenger whose son just underwent surgery said that they suffered as the delay in the follow-up with the doctor had caused the boy discomfort.
Another passenger criticised the airline for the five-hour delay and then cancelling it abruptly.
The cancelled flights are 9I 877 HYD TO TIR, 9I 895 HYD TO BLR, 9I 888 HYD TO VGA, 9I 847 HYD TO MYQ 9I 872 MAA TO HYD, 9I 878 TIR TO HYD, 9I 896 BLR TO HYD, 9I 848 MYQ TO HYD.
While waiting for updates, the distressed passengers urged the airlines to improve their communication services as they awaited a resolution of their issues.
However, the airline officials informed the passengers that the flights were cancelled for operational reasons and assured to refund their money.