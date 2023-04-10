Alliance Air cancels 8 flights from Hyderabad airport; passengers distressed

Hyderabad: Alliance Air has come under fire for cancelling eight flights from Shamshabad Airport on Monday citing technical issues,

Sectors including Tirupati, Bangalore, Mysore and Vijayawada were affected by the cancellation.

Frustrated over the cancellations, the passengers who made prior bookings fumed over the management of the airlines and demanded better arrangements and alternatives in cases of emergency cancellations.

Several tweets protruded following the cancellation where one said, “Dozens of passengers left stranded at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad.”

Dozens of passengers left stranded at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad as #AllianceAir cancels several flights at the last minute. The affected flights included routes to and from Tirupati, Bangalore, Chennai, Vizag, and Mysore. @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia @DGCAIndia @airindiain — The AvGeek (@The_Av_Geek) April 10, 2023

Disappointed over the service, another passenger whose son just underwent surgery said that they suffered as the delay in the follow-up with the doctor had caused the boy discomfort.

@MoCA_GoI this is too much…. alliance air flight 9I871 for dt 9th April was dalay for 5 hr now they canclled thier flight due to no crew member is there in hyd airport…my son Tanishq PNR F93BLM came for kidney stone surgery & surgery done..now he is not feeling well……… — VINOD MAHAMIA (@MahamiaVinod) April 9, 2023

Another passenger criticised the airline for the five-hour delay and then cancelling it abruptly.

…,..right now he is in hyd airport since evening 4 o'clock…& 10th morning he hv to appear in collage exam compulsory (SRM CHENNAI computer science student)..abt 60 people suffering…but there is no responsible person….plz take action — VINOD MAHAMIA (@MahamiaVinod) April 9, 2023

The cancelled flights are 9I 877 HYD TO TIR, 9I 895 HYD TO BLR, 9I 888 HYD TO VGA, 9I 847 HYD TO MYQ 9I 872 MAA TO HYD, 9I 878 TIR TO HYD, 9I 896 BLR TO HYD, 9I 848 MYQ TO HYD.

While waiting for updates, the distressed passengers urged the airlines to improve their communication services as they awaited a resolution of their issues.

However, the airline officials informed the passengers that the flights were cancelled for operational reasons and assured to refund their money.