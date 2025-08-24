Alliance Air flight develops snag, returns to Hyderabad airport

Once rectified, the aircraft prepared itself for take off. However, another glitch was discovered.

Hyderabad: An Alliance Air flight en route to Tirupati returned to Hyderabad airport on Sunday, August 24, after a technical glitch was reported.

Once rectified, the aircraft prepared itself for take off. However, another glitch was discovered. Alliance Air released a statement saying the fixing of the second snag took longer than expected and hence the flight was cancelled.

“The aircraft again developed another snag for which rectification took a little longer than expected. Due to this and in order to avoid further disruption of flights, this sector has been cancelled,” the statement read.

On August 20, an Alliance Air flight from Guwahati to Kolkata made an emergency landing after a technical snag was detected in mid-air. The flight, carrying 49 passengers, returned back to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

