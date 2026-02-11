Alliance with Congress intact, assures Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, February 11, said that the alliance between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress is intact, dismissing reports of fissures between the two parties.

He rejected the possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu, effectively shutting the door on the Congress party, some of whose senior leaders have been raising the issue.

Making it clear that there was no confusion, Stalin, who is also the DMK chief, said, “Sharing power in the government does not suit Tamil Nadu. The Congress also knows that very well.”

“Some people are stirring up the issue of power-sharing just to cause a rift in the alliance. That tactic will not work,” he said at an event here.

“Rumours of confusion in the alliance are being spread deliberately. Beyond politics, I look at (Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi as a brother. He also looks at me the same way,” Stalin said.

“The DMK-Congress alliance is in harmony. What others are expecting (split) will not happen,” he said.

He maintained that the forthcoming polls in Tamil Nadu would not be more difficult than the 2021 Assembly election for the DMK to emerge victorious.

Stalin said some of the schemes introduced by the state government are being followed by the Centre, and pointed out the ‘Thozhi’ hostels scheme.

The Thozhi hostels scheme seeks to address the challenges faced by women migrating from their hometowns to work in cities.

Managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Development, the hostels provide safe, affordable and quality accommodation for working women across the state.