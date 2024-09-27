Harish Rao asks Telangana govt to release funds for panchayats

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader T Harish Rao has called on the Telangana government to promptly release funds allocated by the 15th Finance Commission to the state’s gram panchayats.

He expressed his concerns regarding the non-disbursement of these funds, which he believes is detrimental to rural governance and development.

Rao highlighted that while the central government has released Rs 1,200 crores for the National Employment Guarantee Scheme, the state government has failed to allocate 25% of these funds under its material component.

He addressed deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in a letter, urging immediate action to rectify this situation.

He criticized the government’s neglect of panchayat raj laws and emphasized that the ongoing delay has turned villages into “sewage pits” due to a lack of funds for sanitation and other essential services.

The BRS leader pointed out that employees and sanitation workers have not received their salaries, and former sarpanches are owed back pay.

Additionally, he noted that members of the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) have not received their honorariums for eight months.

Rao urged the government to take necessary steps to secure the second installment of funds from the 15th Finance Commission, which is due in October.