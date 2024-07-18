Allowing Muslims to live in India biggest mistake: Union minister Giriraj Singh

In a controversial statement, Union minister for textiles Giriraj Singh has said that allowing Muslims to live in India after the partition was the country’s biggest mistake.

The MP from Begusarai constituency said, “The biggest mistake was to let Muslims live here. If the country was partitioned on religious lines, why were Muslims allowed to remain here? Had they not been allowed to live here this situation would not have been created.”



He was quoted in an article by an RSS mouthpiece Panchjanya, where he allegedly said that had all the Muslims migrated to Pakistan, India would be a different country.

“It is the misfortune for this country. Had some of our ancestors in 1947 sent all Muslims to Pakistan when the country was partitioned on religious lines, then nobody could have raised such questions,” he said.

"मुसलमानों को यहां रहने दिया गया, यह सबसे बड़ी गलती हुई।"



"जब देश का विभाजन धर्म के आधार पर हुआ था, फिर मुसलमानों को यहां क्यों रहने दिया गया ?"



"अगर उन्हें (मुसलमानों) यहां ना रहने दिया गया होता तो आज यह नौबत ही नहीं आती।"



Netizens condemn statement

Netizens have reacted strongly expressing anger and concern regarding Singh’s latest comments on Indian Muslims.

According to Darab Farooqui, a songwriter, “Do your best, Giriraj. I was born an Indian and the best you can do is kill me. But, even then, I will die as an Indian. Cry more and seethe.”

Another X user said, “- The biggest mistake was allowing Aryans to settle in India and not stopping them from imposing their filthy #Caste system which turned the original natives of India into slaves on the very land that they were born in.”

Journalist Rohinis Singh said, “If there were no Muslims in India, the BJP wouldn’t exist and Giriraj Singh wouldn’t be made minister”