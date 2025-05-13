Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has always dreamt of making Mahabharata for the Indian audience. Recently, he opened up about this passion project, calling it a “difficult dream” but one he’s deeply attached to. Aamir is not just producing the film – he’s also planning to play the role of Lord Krishna, a character he says truly inspires him.

Five Parts, Five Directors

The scale of this project is massive. Aamir plans to make Mahabharata in five parts, each directed by a different top filmmaker. The first part is expected to be helmed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali, known for his grand visuals and storytelling. Each installment will release with a six-month gap, and the entire budget is expected to cross Rs. 1000 crores.

Allu Arjun as Arjuna?

Here’s the exciting twist — Aamir Khan recently met South superstar Allu Arjun in Mumbai, sparking buzz that Bunny might play Arjuna in this epic. With Allu Arjun’s national fame post-Pushpa and his recent National Award win, he seems like a strong contender. He was also seen visiting Bhansali’s office recently, adding more weight to these rumors.

Aamir isn’t just stopping at one big star. He reportedly wants to bring together top actors from across India to represent the many legendary characters of the Mahabharata. This vision aims to make the film a pan-India cinematic milestone.

What’s Next?

While nothing is officially confirmed yet, the possibilities are thrilling. With Aamir Khan’s dedication, Bhansali’s direction, and Allu Arjun’s charisma, Mahabharata could become the biggest Indian film franchise ever.