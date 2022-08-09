Allu Arjun arrives in Rolls Royce Cullinan at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Superstar Allu Arjun is known to be one among the biggest petrol-heads in the Telugu film fraternity and his coolest set of wheels proves it. His wide range of swanky vehicles includes a wide range of luxury cars and the upgraded vanity van ‘Falcon’.

On Monday, Allu Arjun grabbed eyeballs as he arrived in style in his swanky Rolls Royce Cullinan at Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. The Pushpa actor looked all handsome in a black blazer as he attended a event there. As per information available on internet, the whopping price of Rolls Royce Cullinan in India is around Rs 7cr.Videos and pictures of the actor with his luxury car are surfacing online. Have a look.

Allu Arjun Car Collection

Apart from Rolls Royce Cullinan, Arjun also owns —

Range Rover

Hummer H2

Jaguar XJ L

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

Mercedes GLE 350d

BMW X6m.

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

At a young age itself, Allu Arjun acquired fame and stardom with successful films like ‘Arya’, ‘Desamudru’, ‘Parugu’, etc. On the professional front, he is currently gearing up to begin the shoot of Pushpa sequel (Pushpa: The Rule) starring Rashmika Mandanna.