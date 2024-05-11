Allu Arjun booked after visit to Andhra MLA’s house to lend support

Amaravati: The police at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday booked Tollywood actor Allu Arjun for visiting the house of his friend and YSRCP MLA Silpa Ravi, which led to the gathering of thousands of people on the road.

Silpa Ravi is seeking renomination from Nandyal, as the state goes to the polls on May 13 along with the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Since the ‘Pushpa’ fane actor visited the MLA’s house without prior permission from the constituency’s Returning Officer, a case was booked against him and the YSRCP candidate on Saturday evening.

Allu Arjun visited the MLA’s house to show his support on the last day of campaigning. On learning about his visit, a large number of his fans gathered outside the house to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

The actor appeared on the balcony with his wife Sneha Reddy, Silpa Ravi, and the MLA’s family members, and waved at the huge crowd, which was chanting ‘Pushpa, Pushpa’.

Silpa Ravi, whose real name is Singareddy Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, is seeking re-election as a ruling party nominee in the May 13 elections.

The case has been registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the local Two Town police station.

Since Section 144 of the Election Code and Section 31 of the AP Police Act were in force, the case was registered against the actor and the MLA.

Grateful to the people of Nandyal for the warm reception. Thank you, @SilpaRaviReddy garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support pic.twitter.com/n34ra9qpMO — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 11, 2024

Meanwhile, in a social media post, Allu Arjun thanked the people of Nandyal for the warm reception.

He also thanked Silpa Ravi for the hospitality.

“Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support,” he posted on X.

Silpa Ravi too posted a video of Allu Arjun waving at the crowd on X, thanking the actor for travelling all the way to Nandyal to wish him for the elections.

“Your unwavering support means everything to me, and I’m so grateful for our friendship,” the MLA posted.