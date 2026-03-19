Allu Arjun calls ‘Dhurandhar 2’ an Indian story with international swag

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is a spy action thriller that stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 19th March 2026 11:14 am IST
An intense scene from Dhurandhar 2 showing a fierce character aiming a weapon, highlighting the film's hi.
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

Hyderabad: Telugu star Allu Arjun, who was among the first to watch the second part of director Aditya Dhar’s eagerly awaited action thriller ‘Dhurandhar 2’, has showered praises on it, calling it an Indian story (with) International swag.

Taking to his X timeline to express his thoughts on the second instalment of the film, which hits screens on Thursday, Allu Arjun wrote, “Just Watched #Dhurandhar2. Patriotism with swag! A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments. BLAST!”

He then went on to congratule the entire Dhurandhar team. He wrote,”Congratulations to the entire team. Fine performances by @ActorMadhavan garu & all actors. Technical brilliance. So proud to have a brilliant and a versatile actor like my brother @RanveerOfficial in our country. RVS on fire.”

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The actor then went on to compliment director Aditya Dhar. He wrote, “@AdityaDharFilms garu hit the ball out of the park. So happy to have brilliant filmmakers like him in our country. Show Rocker. An Indian story… International swag ! Jai Hind.”

Actor Madhavan was quick to respond to Allu Arjun’s tweet. Thanking the Telugu star, Madhavan replied, saying, “I’m so humbled, touched and hyper motivated. This means so much coming from you, my dear brother I have watched all your films with complete awe of your abilities. And so it’s a fantastic feeling to know how mutual it is. God bless you .. and this being the first review online is super super special to me at a pivotal point in my career in life.”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is a spy action thriller that stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun. The first part of the film was released in theatres on December 5 last year.

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‘Dhurandhar’ is said to be inspired by real-life events, focusing on geopolitical tensions and covert operations carried out by India’s R&AW. It particularly highlights Operation Lyari, a crackdown by the Pakistani government targeting gangs and criminal networks in Karachi’s Lyari area.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Chandra Mouli  |   Published: 19th March 2026 11:14 am IST

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