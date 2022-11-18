Allu Arjun changes his name? Here’s a viral photo

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has been hitting the headlines for his upcoming sequel Pushpa: The Rule which went on floors recently. And now, the south actor is making news not for his professional part but for a viral image that shows his name as ‘Allu Arjun Reddy’.

A picture taken by Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy is going crazy viral online right now leaving fans baffled. Many north fans wondered if the Arya 2 actor made any changes to his name. Wait, let us tell you the truth behind it.

Sneha, who endorses and promotes various products on her social media, took to her Instagram recently to share a glimpse of a goodie shared by Ankita Sanghi, who runs a luxury exhibition for moms and kids in Hyderabad. “Sneha And Allu Arjun Reddy” can be seen written on the gift card which has caught everyone’s attention.

Allu Arjun reportedly hails from the Kapu community and Sneha belongs to the Reddy community. Reddy will not come as a suffix to the actor and the name on the gift card might be just a mistake or error by the sender.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad. Directed by Sukumar, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. It is slated to hit the screens in 2023.