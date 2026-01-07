Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun is riding high as he prepares to launch his ambitious new venture in Hyderabad. The actor is set to open a grand multiplex, Allu Cinemas, located in Kokapet within the Allu Studios premises, a property owned by his family.

A video of Allu Arjun at the upcoming multiplex has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor, accompanied by his wife, was spotted at Allu Cinemas on Sunday as the venue underwent technical testing. The viral clip offers a quick glimpse into the luxurious interiors and premium theatre setup, further building excitement among fans.

The multiplex recently completed advanced technical checks with several industry members in attendance, including ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, ahead of its much-anticipated opening.

About Allu Cinemas

Allu Cinemas boasts India’s largest Dolby Cinema screen, measuring an impressive 75 feet, and is equipped with cutting-edge Dolby Vision 3D projection and Dolby Atmos sound. The venue also promises gourmet food options and luxury seating, aiming to deliver a world-class movie-going experience.

With this venture, Allu Arjun has taken a significant step beyond acting by entering the multiplex business. Industry sources suggest that Allu Cinemas is designed to redefine cinema viewing standards in the country.

Finally #Dolbycinema is coming to hyderabad



Allu cinemas opening this sankranti



Dolby vision lo avatar 3 lanti bommalu chuste vache kick eh veru

Ah clarity and visuals crystal clear ga untay pic.twitter.com/Xd76gQkQIj — Varanasi🏹 🔱🌏 (@urstrulyvineet) January 6, 2026

Following the successful technical trials, Allu Cinemas is expected to open to the public during the Sankranthi 2026 festive window, around January 13–15, 2026. Tickets are likely to be available on BookMyShow once bookings go live.