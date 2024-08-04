Allu Arjun donates Rs 25 lakhs for Wayanad landslide relief

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun has shown his heartfelt support for the people of Kerala by donating Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This generous donation is aimed at helping with the rehabilitation efforts following the devastating landslides in Wayanad.

In a heartfelt message shared on his official Twitter account, Allu Arjun expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy and his commitment to assist those affected. He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength . @CMOKerala”

Allu Arjun’s contribution is part of a larger wave of support from celebrities across the film industry. Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan have each donated Rs 20 lakh to the relief fund. Tamil actors Suriya and Vikram, along with Malayalam film icons Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and Fahadh Faasil, have also made significant contributions.

The film industry has come together in a unified effort to support the victims of the Wayanad landslides. Celebrities like Rimi Tomy, Navya Nair, Joju George, and Nazriya have also shown their solidarity by donating to the relief fund.

This collective support from the film fraternity highlights the strong bond between celebrities and their fans in Kerala. Allu Arjun’s generous donation, along with contributions from others, will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the ongoing rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad, providing much-needed relief to the affected families.