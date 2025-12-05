Hyderabad: One year after the grand release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film continues to break worldwide box office records and has crossed an estimated Rs 1,800 crore. While fans celebrate its success, one Hyderabad family is still living with pain from the tragic stampede that happened on the night of the premiere at Sandhya Theatre.

The Night of the Tragedy

A huge crowd gathered at the theatre to see Allu Arjun arrive. The excitement quickly turned into chaos when people surged forward at the entrance. A stampede followed, leaving many injured. Revathi, a woman in the crowd, lost her life, and her eight year old son Sritej was severely hurt. The child survived but required long and expensive treatment.

Sritej’s father, Bhaskar, said that although Rs 2 crore was deposited for the child, the interest is not enough to cover monthly medical needs. He spends nearly Rs 1.25 lakh every month on treatment and rehabilitation. He quit his job to care for his son, daughter, and elderly mother. He said he tried to reach Allu Arjun’s team for additional support but received no response.

Producers Respond to Concerns

Producer Dil Raju later appeared with Bhaskar in a video. He explained that Allu Arjun had already spent around Rs 70 to 75 lakh on medical bills in the early months. The Rs 2 crore deposit earns interest, giving the family Rs 75,000 every month. Raju added that he would speak to Allu Arjun and Allu Aravind to arrange more help for rehabilitation.

Allu Arjun’s team stated that they have fulfilled their promises and will continue to stand by the family. They requested the media to avoid misinformation. As Pushpa 2 celebrates its success, the story of young Sritej is a reminder that some wounds take much longer to heal.