Allu Arjun faces health issues, skips mega event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who was announced as the chief guest for the pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie Thandel, surprised fans by not attending the grand show. The event, held in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, left many wondering about his absence.

His father, veteran producer Allu Aravind, later clarified the reason behind Arjun skipping the event. Addressing the gathering, he revealed that the Pushpa actor is unwell. “I didn’t get the chance to tell everyone this, and I don’t want anyone to misunderstand. Bunny was supposed to come, but he recently returned from abroad with severe gastritis, so he couldn’t be here,” he explained.

Fans were left disappointed as, until the afternoon, the team assured that Arjun would attend. Thandel event was held behind closed doors. The team officially announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the event was not open to the public, stating, “PLEASE NOTE: No public entry for today’s #ThandelJaathara. Enjoy the ICONIC EVENT from the comfort of your homes.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun remains in the spotlight after being arrested in connection with a tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre in December last year. During the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a massive fan rush led to a woman’s death and left a young boy critically injured. The acor, currently out on bail, has maintained a low profile since the incident.