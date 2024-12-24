Allu Arjun humbled by YRF’s best wishes on ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ success

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, whose movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has set the box-office on fire, has reacted to Yash Raj Films’ congratulatory message on the success of his film.

Recently, the social media handle of YRF posted a message in light of the success of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.

They wrote, “Records are meant to be broken and new ones push everyone towards excellence. Congratulations to the entire #Pushpa2TheRule team for rewriting history books. Fire nahi, Wildfire (not a fire, but a wildfire)”.

The handle also tagged lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and production house Mythri Movie Makers in its tweet.

Responding to the same, Allu wrote on his X, “Thank you … so graceful . Humbled by your wishes. Thank you , I am touched . May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting #YRF film , and may we all collectively move towards excellence”.

The past few days have been extremely testing for the actor as he was arrested in Hyderabad after a stampede at a local theatre.

Earlier, the actor was arrested from his house in Hyderabad, and was taken in for questioning by the cops. The ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ actor also expressed his discontent at the cops who entered his bedroom, and reportedly told them that it was wrong on their part to enter his private space.

Allu Arjun was arrested in connection to a fan death at Sandhya Theatre. On December 4 during the premiere of his film, the actor visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch the film with fans. The crowd surge there resulted in a stampede, with a fan named Revathi and her young son asphyxiated in the crowd.

She lost her life, and her son has been hospitalised in critical condition. The cops arrested the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre based on a complaint filed by her family.