Allu Arjun joins Dhurandhar buzz in Hyderabad, video viral

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is living a rare kind of stardom right now. After the blockbuster success of Pushpa 2, his popularity has grown far beyond Telugu cinema and turned into a true pan India craze. From fan celebrations to nonstop social media buzz, the actor’s presence feels like a festival wherever he goes. Today, Allu Arjun is widely seen as one of the biggest stars in India, and every public appearance proves it again.

Allu Arju’s Viral Video

The Pushpa star stepped out in Hyderabad to watch Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar at a theatre at AMB Cinemas. What looked like a simple movie outing quickly became a trending moment.

Videos of Allu Arjun arriving, posing for photographers, and walking through the crowd with his security team went viral within hours. Fans gathered outside and phones were up everywhere, showing the kind of mania he commands even off screen.

Allu Arjun’s Review Tweet Wins Hearts

On Friday, Allu Arjun took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a glowing review of Dhurandhar.

The film has had a strong first week. Reports estimate it has crossed Rs 200 crore in seven days, with different trackers quoting figures around Rs 207 crore to Rs 218 crore. Trade expectations say it could remain strong in the coming weeks.

About the Film

Dhurandhar is a spy thriller inspired by Operation Lyari in Pakistan and alleged links to Indian intelligence. Ranveer plays Hamza Ali, an undercover operative, with Madhavan as IB chief Ajay Sanyal. The cast also includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.