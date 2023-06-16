Allu Arjun makes cameo in Prabhas’ Adipurush? See viral pics!

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated release of Adipurush in India is gaining a strong response. Thousands and hundreds of fans have been rushing to theatres to watch the first show of this film. As people exit the theatres, many have started sharing their reviews and information about the film. One such piece of information that is grabbing eyeballs is Allu Arjun’s alleged cameo in Prabhas-starrer.

Speculations are suggesting Allu Arjun might be making a cameo appearance. Several pictures purportedly from a screening have gone viral on social media, fueling the rumors. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the Tollywood actor’s involvement in the film.

While some enthusiasts argue that the pictures are authentic and indicate his presence, others remain skeptical, labeling them as fake. This uncertainty has sparked a debate among fans, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Until an official announcement is made, fans will continue to eagerly await any further updates or clarification on Allu Arjun’s alleged cameo in Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit the screens on June 16 and is looking at a blockbuster opening. It stars Kriti Sanon in the female role and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist.