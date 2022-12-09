Allu Arjun once said NO to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan, why?

Mumbai: Allu Arjun, who is fondly called Stylish Star or Iconic Star, is one such actor, who has proved his mettle not just in Telugu states, but all over the world with his regional movies. His last two blockbuster movies Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa: The Rise proves this fact. The actor has been a part of several hit movies and has worked with almost all leading actresses down south.

But, like other stars, Allu Arjun too had rejected some big projects in past due to various reasons. Bollywood‘s hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one on his ‘rejected list’. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie was released in 2015 and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead role.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Instagram)

Not Salman Khan, but the makers of the movie first approached several south stars including Allu Arjun to play the lead role of ‘Pawan’. Reportedly, Arjun said NO to the movie because of his busy schedule. Kabir then approached Salman and finalised him and the movie became a massive hit among the audience.

Other big projects rejected by Allu Arjun include Arjun Reddy, Geeta Govindam, and Bhadra to name a few.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently promoting Pushpa: The Rise in Russia. It had its release in Moscow on 1st December and in St. Petersburg on 3rd December. The film will premiere in the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.