Allu Arjun parties at F House cafe in Hyderabad [Video]

Hyderabad: On Thursday, superstar Allu Arjun hosted a special birthday party for one of his team members, Sarath Chandra Naidu. The party was held in Hyderabad at India’s first F House Bar & Kitchen by ‘Fashiontv’, and it was attended not only by Allu Arjun’s family and staff members but also by many members of the South Indian film fraternity.

Receiving such an amazing party from the boss himself is a matter of bliss for the content and digital heads, as he expressed his delight on social media by sharing a video of Allu Arjun attending the birthday party. Sarath wrote a caption for Allu Arjun “Thank u for gracing last night’s party sir @alluarjun. Your presence means a lot to me, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I will always value every second you set aside for me. I am at a loss of words to express how grateful I am for your love and support.”

Check out other glimpses here.

But Allu Arjun didn’t just show up to the party; we got to hear from the other sources that the actor made it extra special by ordering a custom cake for Sarath. Sarath’s title as the content and digital head was reflected in the cake, which was themed around social media platforms. Such a thoughtful gesture from the superstar shows that he values not only his family but also his teammates and their contributions.

Allu Arjun is well-known not only for his acting abilities but also for his humility and down-to-earth nature, which can be seen in how he treats his team. Sarath Chandra Naidu’s birthday party is just one example of how he goes out of his way to make his team members feel special and appreciated.

Thank u for gracing last night’s party sir @alluarjun. Your presence means a lot to me, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I will always value every second you set aside for me. I am at a loss of words to express how grateful I am for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/w3kxS2bIfx — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) March 16, 2023

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is working on several exciting projects, including Pushpa: The Rule and an untitled film with T-Series and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.



