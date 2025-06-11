Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is on fire right now! With Pushpa 2: The Rule creating a nationwide craze even before release, the Icon Star has become one of India’s biggest superstars. From fans in the North to the South, everyone’s talking about him.

After Pushpa 2, he’s set to team up with director Atlee for a massive project. But while fans were busy guessing his next big move, some surprising news has started doing rounds.

Allu Arjun dropped from two big projects?

Yes, you heard that right! Reports now say that Allu Arjun is no longer part of two huge films that fans were super excited about.

1. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film

Last year, Allu Arjun announced a movie with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. But now, insiders claim the film is put on hold, and Bunny might not be doing it anymore.

2. Trivikram’s Mythological Movie

Even more shocking—Allu Arjun is said to have stepped away from Trivikram Srinivas’ mythological drama based on Lord Subrahmanya Swamy. Their past films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were superhits, so this news left fans upset.

Jr NTR to Replace Bunny?

Adding fuel to the fire, buzz says that Jr NTR might now take Allu Arjun’s place in Trivikram’s film. NTR already has a packed schedule with War 2, Devara Part 2, and Dragon. If true, this would be a major casting shake-up in Tollywood.

Right now, Allu Arjun’s film with Atlee is confirmed, but fans are eagerly waiting to see what he signs next.