Allu Arjun says NO to work with Shah Rukh Khan, here’s why

Mumbai: Actors in the film industry are often face tough decisions when it comes to choosing which projects to take on. While it may be really tempting to take on big projects with high profiles and large budgets, there are many factors that can influence an actor’s decision to reject that particular project. Allu Arjun is one such who has turned down the big offer in order to accommodate his existing commitments.

Arjun has reportedly said ‘no’ to play cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming big project Jawan that stars Nayanthara in the female lead. Yes, you read that right! A latest report in Pinkvilla suggests that the Tollywood actor has rejected SRK’s movie to focus on his upcoming project Pushpa: The Rule (Pushpa 2).

Allu Arjun from ‘Puspa: The Rise’ (Twitter)

Allu Arjun is said to be fully committed to working on Pushpa 2, which is a highly anticipated sequel to his 2021 blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise.

Fans of both actors who were super excited to see them together on the big screen are now left disappointed. They are expecting to see both Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan in future projects that are sure to entertain and enthrall audiences.