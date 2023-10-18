Allu Arjun shares memories from National Film Awards ceremony

Mumbai: Telugu star Allu Arjun, who was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards on Tuesday, expressed his gratitude and shared several memories from the ceremony.

He received the award for his role in ‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1’. President Droupadi Murmu conferred the award. This is Allu Arjun’s first National Award.

He posted several pictures from the award ceremony and mentioned, “Memorable Day with my most favourite people #nationalawards #nationalawards2023”

He also shared a picture with music composer Devi Sri Prasad and mentioned, “Very memorable to receive it along with my childhood friend , my music director, my well wisher & my cheer leader . Soo glad we received our first together . From Chennai roads to Delhi auditorium … it’s a 25 years journey . #nationalaward #nationalawards2023”

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukku garu. You are the reason behind my achievement.”

He attended the ceremony wearing a white suit. His wife Sneha Reddy was also present with him during the special moment. She wore a stunning ethnic suit.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

“A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled,” he wrote.

Allu, who played the titular gangster in Pushpa: The Rise, will now reprise the role in the sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.