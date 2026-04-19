Allu Arjun’s shocking move: is he saying goodbye to Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: The excitement surrounding Icon Star Allu Arjun’s next venture, Raaka, has reached a fever pitch. Following the massive success of the Pushpa franchise, fans and industry insiders are eagerly waiting to see how director Atlee will showcase the National Award-winning actor. Produced on a massive scale by Sun Pictures, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends high-octane action with a unique narrative style.

An Unprecedented Star Cast

One of the biggest highlights of Raaka is its ensemble cast. In a rare move for Indian cinema, the film features four of the industry’s top leading ladies. Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur have all been roped in for pivotal roles. This powerhouse lineup has sparked intense curiosity about how Atlee will manage so many stars in a single frame.

Allu Arjun Shifting from Hyderabad?

To ensure the film meets its ambitious vision, Allu Arjun is making significant personal sacrifices. Reports suggest the actor is shifting his base to Mumbai for the next two to three years. This move is intended to help him focus entirely on the extensive shooting schedules and avoid the fatigue of frequent travel.

The physical transformation for Raaka is equally demanding. The actor spends approximately four hours every day on prosthetic makeup to achieve a raw, unpredictable look. Removing the makeup takes another two hours. This six-hour daily commitment to his appearance highlights his transition from a commercial star to a dedicated performer.

Shooting Progress and Release Timeline

While rumours circulated that the film might face delays beyond 2027, the team has clarified that these reports are untrue. Allu Arjun is on track to finish his portions by the end of this year. Although the project requires extensive post-production and VFX work, Atlee is determined to bring the film to theatres in the second half of 2027.

Raaka is expected to be a career-defining project for Allu Arjun. By moving to Mumbai and embracing such an intense role, he is positioning himself to further expand his brand on a national and global level.