Allu Arjun spotted enjoying Hyderabad’s street food [Photo]

Hyderabad: In Hyderabad, a city that never sleeps, you will find streets full of hawkers dishing out a variety of food items. And, one of the most loved street food of Hyderabad is Idli-Dosa, it’s a go-to road side snack for many. Tollywood Allu Arjun too is among them.

Putting his work aside, Arjun took time out to enjoy some of the best delicacies sold on Hyderabad’s streets. The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Pushpa 2, was recently seen enjoying Dosa with his daughter Allu Arha. A glimpse of Allu Arjun enjoying the night life was shared by his wife Allu Sneha Reddy on her Instagram. Check out the viral photo here.

The filming of Pushpa: The Rule ( the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise) commenced on Monday. Cinematographer Mirosław Kuba Brożek took to his Instagram page to share a photo from the sets. In the photo, he could be seen composing a shot with Allu Arjun and wrote “adventure has begun … thanks to Icon Star.”

Pushpa is written and directed by Sukumar. It also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh in other pivotal roles.