Allu Arjun takes legal action after false allegations go viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun is in the news for a viral podcast clip that sparked a debate on social media. In the video, a brand strategist claimed that Allu Arjun follows 42 strict rules when meeting people, including not shaking hands and avoiding eye contact. The clip quickly spread online, with many fans and critics discussing the claims.

Allu Arjun Denies the Claims

After the video went viral, Allu Arjun’s team released a statement denying the allegations. The statement said the claims were “completely baseless and untrue.” It also stated that the actor has always treated people with respect and dignity. Allu Arjun’s team announced they were taking legal action against those spreading false information.

An official note from Icon star @alluarjun’s Office.

A recent video spreading baseless allegations about @alluarjun is completely false. The matter is being taken seriously, and legal action is being initiated against those responsible. Kindly refrain from sharing unverified… pic.twitter.com/sXhSNRsB36 — Team Allu Arjun (@TeamAAOfficial) February 10, 2026

The Controversy

The controversy started when Kaveri Baruah, a brand strategist, talked about her experience with Allu Arjun during a podcast. She claimed that his team gave a list of 42 rules to follow, including not making eye contact or shaking hands with him. She said these rules were in place because of the actor’s busy schedule and fame.

Unbelievable rules of Allu Arjun.



A media professional reveals some of the shocking "do's and don'ts" when meeting megastar Allu Arjun.



From strictly following a list of 42 rules to being told "don't look in sir's eyes" and "don't shake hands,"



Why someone can't look in your… pic.twitter.com/pGv9UmhhBP — lakshman (@rebel_notout) February 10, 2026

Many fans quickly defended Allu Arjun, sharing old interviews and public moments that showed his humble and friendly nature. Fans on social media expressed disbelief and called the video fake.

Allu Arjun’s team made it clear that they are taking legal action against those spreading these false claims. They asked the public to stop sharing unverified information.

On the Work Front

Despite the controversy, Allu Arjun is working on several projects, including a sci-fi film with Atlee and a movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj.