Allu Arjun turns heads at Hyderabad airport with Mercedes Benz ride

Hyderabad: Fans of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun were in for a treat as they spotted the star’s luxurious Mercedes Benz at Rajiv Gandhi International airport on Thursday night. The actor was seen jetting off to Vizag for Pushpa: The Rule shoot’s next scheule.

The sleek black Mercedes Benz S Class was parked outside the airport terminal and was quickly surrounded by fans eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite star. Allu Arjun was seen exiting the car, dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, and was greeted by a throng of fans who had gathered to see him off. Watch the video below.

According to Cardekho.com, Mercedes Benz S Class’s price in India is Rs 1.65cr and goes upto Rs. 1.74 Cr.

Allu Arjun Car Collection

Allu Arjun and his his love of luxury cars is known for all. The actor has a collection of swanky cars, including a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a BMW 7 Series. Check out the complete list below.

Range Rover

Jaguar XJ L

Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence

Hummer H2

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

BMW 7 Series

Speaking more about Pushpa 2, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in pivotal roles. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and is likely to hit the screens in 2024.