Allu Arjun turns life saver, extends financial support to fan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has amassed a huge fan following over the years and since the release of Pushpa: The Rise, he is considered among the top Indian actors. He is impressing his fans not only with his acting skills but also by helping others. He has again proved recently that he is a good samaritan after extending his help to a fan in need.

Recently, one of Allu Arjun’s fan clubs posted about one of the members of the fan club who was in need of financial assistance. Actually, one of Allu’s fans needed money to facilitate his father’s treatment, who had been suffering from lung disease. Moments after it came to Pushpa’s knowledge, he came to the rescue of the fan’s father.

After Allu Arjun extended help, the fan club tweeted about the helping nature of the actor. Tagging the iconic star, the club posted a tweet that read, “After knowing the problem of our Co AA fan. Demi God #AlluArjun did all the helpfull need with his Team to their family. LOVE YOU FOREVER ANNA.”

"దైవం మనుష్య రూపేణా" @alluarjun 🙏



After knowing the problem of our Co AA fan. Demi God #AlluArjun did all the helpfull need with his Team to their family❤️

LOVE YOU FOREVER ANNA 🛐



This isn’t the first time that Allu Arjun has gone above and beyond to save lives. He had helped various persons who were in distress in past too and we hope he will continuously help poor and needy people.