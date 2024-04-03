Allu Arjun’s 2024 net worth revealed: Jaw-dropping numbers!

Hyderabad: Telugu film industry heartthrob Allu Arjun continues to captivate audiences not only with his stellar acting skills and mesmerizing dance moves but also with his lavish lifestyle. Renowned for his string of successes in the movie industry, the Pushpa actor has amassed wealth and luxury beyond imagination.

Latest reports unveil the fresh figures regarding Allu Arjun’s net worth, painting a picture of his staggering financial prowess.

Allu Arjun’s Net Worth 2024, Expensive Possessions

As of now, the actor’s net worth stands at a whopping Rs 460 crore, a significant increase from the previous estimate of Rs 354 crores until 2023. This substantial growth can be attributed to his huge investments in real estate and businesses, coupled with his hefty fee of Rs 100 crore per movie.

Moreover, speculation is rife that Allu Arjun is set to break records with his remuneration for the upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, with reports suggesting a staggering fee exceeding Rs 200 crores.

In addition to his soaring net worth, Allu Arjun is known for his opulent possessions, including a lavish vanity van, a palatial mansion in Hyderabad, and an impressive collection of luxurious cars.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit the screens on August 15. He also has a project with Atlee in the pipeline.