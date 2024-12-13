Allu Arjun’s arrest: Shah Rukh Khan’s name dragged in Nampally court

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested following a tragic stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre during the release of his movie Pushpa 2. The stampede led to the death of a 39-year-old woman, Revathi, and injuries to her young son. A case was filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management.

Why did SRK’s name pop up?

Allu Arjun’s lawyer, Niranjan Reddy, defended him in court by referring to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 case during Raees promotions. Shah Rukh had faced charges after a stampede at a railway station caused injuries and one death. However, the Gujarat High Court and Supreme Court cleared him, ruling that the deaths were not directly caused by his actions.

Reddy argued that Allu Arjun’s case is even weaker. Unlike Shah Rukh Khan, who tossed T-shirts into a crowd, Allu Arjun was standing on a balcony when the stampede happened. He emphasized that the tragedy was not caused by any reckless or negligent behavior from the actor.

In a twist, Revathi’s husband, Bhaskar, has offered to withdraw the case, saying, “Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede.”

For now, Allu Arjun remains in custody for 14 days.

This case highlights the need for better crowd management at events involving celebrities.