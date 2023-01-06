Allu Arjun’s big treat for his fans on Sankranti!

Hyderabad: It’s been a year and Pushpa fever is still on among Allu Arjun’s fans. The Sukumar’s directorial went on to receive applause from both audience and critics. This Tollywood movie made huge profits not only in Telugu but also in the Hindi version of it.

Allu Arjun is currently shooting for its sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ which is under production stage. Bunny hasn’t said anything about it and this left his fans disappointed who have been curious to know more details.

And now, speculations are rife that Allu Arjun has something exciting in the store for his fans. Buzz has it that the film’s first look will be revealed on the occasion of Sankranthi. But there has been no official announcement yet.

If the reports turn out to be true it is going to be a perfect treat for all the Pushparaj fans on Sankranti. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist, while Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music.