Allu Arjun’s Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s new movie

Hyderabad: Bollywood has always been welcoming to talented actors from South India, and it seems like Allu Arjun is the latest to join the Hindi film industry. Yes, you read that right! Reports are doing rounds that Arjun is set to make his Bollywood debut in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming film ‘Jawaan’.

This news has sent Allu Arjun’s fans into a frenzy, who are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement. Reportedly, the Telugu superstar has been approached for a cameo role in the film. Jawaan is already a star-studded one, as it marks the Bollywood debuts of two of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

With Allu Arjun also on board, the excitement among the audience is at an all-time high. The team’s official confirmation is expected in the coming days.

Jawan will be directed by Atlee, which is his first introduction to Hindi cinema, and as we all know he has been a director with vision, which is adding more expectations to the film. Fans are expecting this film to follow in the footsteps of “Pathaan,” which has grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide and is considered one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.



