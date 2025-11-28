Allu Arjun’s film: 8 Top directors competing to work with him

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has reached the peak of stardom after the historic success of Pushpa 2. The film became India’s biggest blockbuster, turning him into one of the most celebrated actors in the country. His unique screen presence, mass appeal, and powerful performance as Pushpa Raj made him the most preferred hero for top directors across industries.

The Buzz Around Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj and his team have started working on their next film. Early reports suggested that it would be Kaithi 2. However, the surprising update is that the project being developed now is for Allu Arjun. The Telugu audience is excited about this powerful combination. Lokesh is currently in talks with the Icon Star, and the script work is progressing.

Directors Lining Up to Work With Him

After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has become the first choice for many filmmakers. Almost every big director is eager to narrate a story to him. The list includes:

1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali

2. Prashanth Neel

3. Lokesh Kanagaraj

4. Basil Joseph

5. Sandeep Reddy Vanga

6. Trivikram Srinivas

7. Surender Reddy

8. Boyapati Srinu

These are only the officially known names. Unofficially, several directors from different film industries have approached him with scripts and ideas.

Future Projects and Open Choices

Allu Arjun previously had films announced with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Trivikram Srinivas. Due to various reasons, those projects were shelved. After Pushpa 2, new discussions have begun, and many directors are still waiting for his nod.

As of now, nothing is officially confirmed. Fans are eagerly watching to see which director will impress Allu Arjun next and create another massive blockbuster for Indian cinema.