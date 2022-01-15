Allu Arjun’s Hyderabad home price will leave you speechless!

Mumbai: Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Pushpa. The actor who made his acting debut as a child artiste Vijetha and adult debut in the film Gangotri, has carved a niche for himself in the film industry and proved himself as a bankable actor of India.

According to reports, his massive net worth is nearly Rs 180 crores. Arjun has managed to earn enough money that he can afford to splurge on whatever he likes. One of his prized possessions is his expansive home located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and kids reside in a lavish bungalow. But, ever wondered what could be the price of his swanky home? Well, it is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore. Pretty fancy, isn’t it?

From the huge lawn to the kids’ colourful nursery to swimming pool, Allu Arjun’s grand house is all things aesthetic. The beige colour sofas, light coloured walls and furniture shades make the abode calm yet expressive.

In terms of work, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa’s sequel titled ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ and it is scheduled to start production next month in February 2022. Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in its original Telugu version and as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead.