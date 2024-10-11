Allu Arjun’s iconic 300 crore mansion in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun has become a pan-India sensation thanks to his incredible role in Pushpa: The Rise. His portrayal of Pushpa Raj, a fearless smuggler, made him the talk of the town across the country. From his unique style to the powerful line “Thaggede Le,” he captured the hearts of millions.

Now, with Pushpa 2: The Rule set to release on December 6th, 2024, all eyes are on him once again, and fans are eagerly waiting for what promises to be another record-breaking film.

But before Pushpa, Allu Arjun had already delivered another massive hit with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from the story and performances, one thing that stood out in this film was the grand mansion featured throughout the movie.

The 300 Crore Mansion from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

In Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, released in 2020, a luxury house caught everyone’s attention. This wasn’t just a regular movie set, but an actual mansion in Hyderabad, owned by Rachana Chowdary and her husband, the son-in-law of NTV chairman Narendra Chowdary.

This mansion, valued at an incredible Rs. 300 crores, was used to depict the home of Tabu and Jayaram’s characters, who are portrayed as a wealthy couple in the film.

The mansion played a big role in making the movie visually rich. The house symbolized the success and luxury of the characters and added to the overall feel of the film. Several important scenes, including a popular song, were filmed in this grand setting. Allu Arjun was reportedly impressed by the house and even expressed a desire to own something similar one day.