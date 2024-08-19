Allu Arjun’s low-key visit to a cafe in Hyderabad, video viral

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun, who is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated Pan-India release Pushpa 2: The Rule, was spotted in Hyderabad, and a video of the encounter has taken social media by storm.

In the now-viral clip, the actor is seen walking casually from his car to a local café, dressed down in a simple t-shirt, shorts, and a ponytail, with no entourage in sight. Interestingly, despite his immense popularity, the Telugu superstar went largely unnoticed by the public around him.

An X (formerly Twitter) user who shared the video humorously commented, “Who said Indians don’t have a civic sense? Look at this, a PAN Indian Star Allu Arjun is walking on the road, and everyone is minding their own business without disturbing him.”

Who said Indians don't have a civic sense ? Look at this, a PAN Indian Star AlluArjun is walking on the road, and everyone is minding their own business without disturbing him. pic.twitter.com/rOjWBulyuZ — John Wick 🚁 (@JohnWick_fb) August 19, 2024

The video, initially meant to capture a Range Rover Vogue SE, inadvertently caught Arjun’s low-key arrival. The actor can be seen greeting two men outside the café, while a passerby on a scooter does a quick double take, seemingly unsure if it’s really the star.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return as Pushpa Raj in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, set to hit theaters on December 6 this year. The film will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, respectively.