Allu Arjun’s MASSIVE fee for brand endorsements revealed!

Hyderabad: In past few years, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has seen an exponential surge in his fan base, especially after the widespread success of his movie, Pushpa: The Rise, which turned him into a pan-India star. Riding on this success wave, the actor has not only dedicated time to the film’s sequel but has also bagged numerous lucrative endorsement deals, charging a substantial fee.

Allu Arjun’s Brand Endorsement Fee

Allu Arjun is a go-to name for some of the biggest brands including RedBus, Coca-Cola, Hotstar, KFC, Joyalukkas and Zomato among others.

Reports suggest that just a few years ago, Bunny used to charge Rs 35 to 60 lakhs for his endorsements. However, thanks to the immense popularity of Pushpa, the actor has hiked his fees to a whopping Rs. 6 crores per day! Yes, you read that right.

Known for his wise choices, he has also reportedly ventured into endorsing international brands, expanding his reach globally.

It can be recalled that Allu Arjun refused to promote liquor and gutka brands last year, who were ready to pay a massive amount. Some reports suggest that these brands were willing to offer him a staggering 10 Crore for promotion. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star, however, remained steadfast in his refusal.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently working on Pushpa: The Rule. The shooting of the film is currently happening in Hyderabad. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, Pushpa 2 is likely to hit the screens in 2024.