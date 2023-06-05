Allu Arjun’s message on World Environment Day: ‘Let’s do our small bit’

The actor has made it a practice to be greeted and gifted with different types of delicate plants by his fans and well-wishers because he values these above everything else

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 5th June 2023 3:13 pm IST
Allu Arjun's message on World Environment Day: 'Let's do our small bit'
Allu Arjun (IANS)

Chennai: Apart from being known as the star who essayed ‘Pushpa’, Tollywood‘s pan-India star Allu Arjun is a dedicated green environmentalist.

The actor has made it a practice to be greeted and gifted with different types of delicate plants by his fans and well-wishers because he values these above everything else.

Inspired by his love and passion for making the country a greener place to live in, the actor has actively participated in several initiatives to promote sustainable green lifestyles.

MS Education Academy

To mark World Environment Day on Monday, June 5, Allu Arjun took to Instagram, wished everyone “Happy World Environment Day,” and then added a message: “Let’s all of us do our small bit.”

Incidentally, the star, who is known to ensure that film shoots don’t cause any damage to the environment, is the brand ambassador of the Telangana Forest Department responsible for promoting and protecting the state’s biodiversity.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen next in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. Apart from this, the star has announced his association with an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 5th June 2023 3:13 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button