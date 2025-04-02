Allu Arjun’s new theatre in Kokapet, what makes it very special?

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun, who already owns AAA Cinemas in Ameerpet, is now expanding his footprint in the multiplex business. Hyderabad is set to witness a major cinematic upgrade as the actor is gearing up to launch his second theatre, Allu Cineplex, at Kokapet. What’s so special about it and why is it trending?

The highlight of this new venture is it will have Hyderabad’s first Dolby Cinema screen, promising moviegoers an top-notch visual and audio experience.

The Allu family, who has already launched Allu Studios at Kokapet, continues to expand its footprint in the entertainment industry. Allu Cineplex is also being constructed near Allu Studios.

Led by veteran producer Allu Aravind, the Allu Cineplex project aims to bring world-class movie-watching experiences to the city. One of its screens, spanning approximately 100 feet, will be equipped with cutting-edge Dolby technology. With the latest advancements in visual storytelling, this initiative will further elevate Indian cinema.

The launch of Dolby Cinema in India is being spearheaded by Dolby Laboratories and National Engineering, in association with six major exhibitors, including Allu Cineplex (Hyderabad), City Pride (Pune), LA Cinema (Trichirappalli), AMB Cinemas (Bangalore), EVM Cinemas (Kochi), and G Cineplex (Ulikkal).

While the official launch date remains under wraps, excitement is building among fans eager to experience this top-tier cinematic marvel. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for further updates on this.