Allu Arjun’s next movie after Pushpa 2: Check out its budget

Hyderabad: Tollywood fans are super excited because Icon Star Allu Arjun is teaming up with director Trivikram Srinivas once again. These two have already made some big hits together like Julayi, Son of Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now, they are working on a much bigger movie, one that is expected to be a pan-India film, meaning it will reach audiences all over the country.

Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Movie Massive Budget

Allu Arjun (Image Source: X)

After the hype around Pushpa 2, fans expect nothing less than a blockbuster from Allu Arjun. The budget for this new movie is expected to be around Rs. 400 to 500 crores, making it one of the most expensive films in Telugu cinema history. Bunny Vaas, a close friend of Allu Arjun, has already shared that this movie will need big investments and a long time to prepare before they start shooting.

A Mix of Mythology and Fantasy

Trivikram is known for telling family stories with a mix of comedy and emotions. However, this time, he’s trying something different. The new movie will be a socio-fantasy, which means it will mix social issues with fantasy elements. Plus, there will be a strong touch of mythology. This is a new challenge for Trivikram, but fans are excited to see how he will handle this new genre.

Since the movie is so big, the team will need a lot of time for preparation. The sets, costumes, and overall look of the film will be very detailed and grand. Sources say that Trivikram has been working on the script for a while, and Allu Arjun agreed to the movie as soon as he heard the idea. The whole team is now working hard to make sure everything is ready before they start filming.