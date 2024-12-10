Allu Arjun’s next movie after Pushpa 2: The Rule, fans can’t wait

Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 is breaking records worldwide, in just five days, the movie earned over Rs. 900 crore globally

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 10th December 2024 6:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: After the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun is all set to team up with director Trivikram Srinivas for an exciting new project. This duo, known for hits like Julayi, Son of Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is planning something bigger this time—a pan-India film with a unique concept.

Allu Arjun’s New Movie Update

This time, Trivikram is exploring a new genre: socio-fantasy with mythological elements. The movie will address social issues while creating a “never-seen-before universe.” It’s designed to appeal to audiences across India, making it a truly pan-India spectacle.  

Timeline  

Promo: January 2025  

Shooting: March 2025  

Allu Arjun is taking a short break after Pushpa 2 before jumping into this ambitious project.

Allu Arjun is taking a short break after Pushpa 2 before jumping into this ambitious project.

Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2 is breaking records worldwide. In just five days, the movie earned over Rs. 900 crore globally. Allu Arjun's stardom has reached new heights, and fans are now eagerly awaiting his next film with Trivikram.

