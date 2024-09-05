Allu Arjun’s next movies: No choices left, only 1 film in store

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s next big movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is one of the most talked-about films in India right now. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise is set to release on December 6. Fans can’t wait to see what’s next for Allu Arjun as he returns as Pushpa Raj.

However, while Pushpa 2 is creating a lot of buzz, Allu Arjun’s future projects are still up in the air.

Missed Big Films Due to Pushpa 2

Because of his commitment to Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun has had to pass on some other big opportunities. Talks were going well with director Atlee, but things fell apart when Atlee asked for a big paycheck. Atlee is now working on a film with Salman Khan, set to begin next year.

Another exciting project was with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Kabir Singh. This untitled film was going to be produced by T-Series and Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. But with Vanga busy working on his other films, like Spirit and Animal Park, the project with Allu Arjun seems to have been put on hold.

Talks with Jailer Director Nelson

Allu Arjun has also been in talks with Nelson, who directed the blockbuster movie Jailer. While Nelson has agreed to work with Arjun, he is currently focused on making Jailer 2. That means Allu Arjun will have to wait until Nelson is free to start their project, which could take a while since Jailer 2 begins filming next year.

Allu Arjun’s Bollywood Plans

Despite meeting with several top Bollywood directors and producers, Allu Arjun hasn’t found the right project to make his Bollywood debut. He’s been offered a few scripts, but none of them have felt like the right fit so far. His entry into Bollywood remains one of the most anticipated events in Indian cinema, but it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer.

After Pushpa 2, many fans are wondering if there will be a Pushpa 3. Both Sukumar and Allu Arjun are open to it, but Pushpa 3 won’t happen anytime soon. Sukumar plans to take a break after Pushpa 2 and will first direct a film with Ram Charan.

What’s Next?

For now, Allu Arjun’s most likely next project is with Trivikram Srinivas, who has worked with him before. While the final script is still being worked on, it seems like this could be Arjun’s next movie unless he decides to go in a different direction.