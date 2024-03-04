Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule gets Rs 700 crore offer?

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is making a lot of headlines even before its release. The action-packed film, set to hit theatres on Independence Day, has reportedly set a new benchmark in terms of rights prices.

With a jaw-dropping budget of Rs 500 crores, Pushpa 2 is already making waves as one of the most expensive Telugu films to date. However, it seems the film’s makers are set to recover their investment and more, as distributors are offering staggering amounts for its rights.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Rights Prices

According to recent updates, the total rights business for Pushpa 2, including non-theatrical rights (OTT and Satellite), is expected to soar to Rs 700 crores. Netflix has emerged as a major player, reportedly offering a whopping Rs 100 crores for the digital rights of the film. This deal is seen as a significant milestone in the industry, showcasing the film’s immense popularity even before its theatrical release.

The movie, directed by Sukumar, boasts a star-studded cast including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release on August 15, 2024.

With the immense buzz surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule, industry insiders are predicting not just a box office success but also the possibility of the film crossing the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark. It appears that Allu Arjun’s red sandalwood smuggler saga is gearing up to be a colossal hit, setting new records and redefining the expectations of Tollywood enthusiasts.